Kerala DHSE Plus One Admissions Begin, Here's How You Can Apply

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has started the admission process for class 11 on Tuesday, August 24. The students who have passed class 10 this year can complete the admission process by September 3 on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Class 11 admission will be conducted by the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP).

Kerala Plus one admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of HSCAP

Step 2: Once the homepage of the HSCAP will be opened, click on the link that reads, “Create Candidate Login”

Step 3: On the next page, select the application district from the drop-down menu and submit

Step 4: Select SSLC scheme/class 10 and enter registration number, passing month, passing year, date of birth, mobile number, and mode of application submission

Step 5: Upon submitting the details, a registered user id and password will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Save the registered login credentials and proceed to complete the DHSE Kerala plus 1 admission form

Step 7: Download a copy of the same for future reference.

An allotment list of the candidates for Kerala Plus One admission will be released on the official portal after the registration process is over. The students must keep a copy of Class 10 or SSLC certificate, Class 10 mark sheet, Caste Certificate, PwD Certificate, NCC Certificate, Certificates issued by authorities for extra-curricular activities and co-curricular activities handy before proceeding to Kerala DHSE plus one admission 2021.

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results were announced on July 14. This year, the state has recorded an overall percentage of 99.47 per cent. As many as 2,214 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here