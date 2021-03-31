Kerala DHSE Releases Revised Datesheet for Class 12 Board Exam 2021

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released a revised schedule for the class 12 board examination 2021. The dates of the Kerala Board Class 12 exam have been changed keeping in view the elections in the state. The Kerala Board Class 12 exams will be held between April 8 and April 26, as per the revised date sheet.

Every exam will be held from 9:40 AM and 12:30 PM. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still not contained, students appearing for the exam will have to follow guidelines related to COVID-19. Wearing masks, following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory. Students who are going to appear for the Class 12 board exam 2021 can check the revised date sheet on the official website, www.dhsekerala.gov.in.

April 8 - Sociology, Anthropology, electronic service technology, electronic systems

April 9 - Chemistry, History, Islamic History and culture, business studies, communicative English

April 12 - Biology, Electronics, Political science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer application, English Literature

April 13 - Part-II language, computer information technology, computer science and information technology

April 17 - Mathematics, Part-III languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

April 20 - Physics, economics

April 22 - Part-I English

April 24 - Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountacy

April 26 - Home Science, Gandian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Compyter Science, Statistics

The official notification released by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education also mentions that they will soon be releasing the dates for practical exams.