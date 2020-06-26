Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Kerala DHSE Result 2020 Date: Kerala Board to Declare Class 12 Results on July 10 at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two Board Exams 2020 | Over eight lakh students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala DHSE Result 2020 Date: Kerala Board to Declare Class 12 Results on July 10 at keralaresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

Kerala DHSE Result 2020 | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is all set to announce the result of Class 12 or plus two board exam result 2020 on July 10. Over eight lakh students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy as details like roll number would be needed at the time of checking result online.

This year, Class 12 or Kerala Plus Two board exams 2020 were conducted between March 10-19. However, the Kerala board postponed some papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the pending papers were held from May 27-30 keeping all necessary precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hands sanitisation in mind.

Usually, Kerala board announces result in the month of May, but it got delayed this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kerala Board has also announced that result for Class 10 or SSLC will be published on June 30 at 11am on board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

The students can also check their scores on other websites like - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Board Exam Results via 'Saphalam' App

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official app- ‘Saphalam’ which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading