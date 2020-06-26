Kerala DHSE Result 2020 Date: Kerala Board to Declare Class 12 Results on July 10 at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Result 2020 | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is all set to announce the result of Class 12 or plus two board exam result 2020 on July 10. Over eight lakh students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy as details like roll number would be needed at the time of checking result online.

This year, Class 12 or Kerala Plus Two board exams 2020 were conducted between March 10-19. However, the Kerala board postponed some papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the pending papers were held from May 27-30 keeping all necessary precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hands sanitisation in mind.

Usually, Kerala board announces result in the month of May, but it got delayed this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kerala Board has also announced that result for Class 10 or SSLC will be published on June 30 at 11am on board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

The students can also check their scores on other websites like - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Board Exam Results via 'Saphalam' App

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official app- ‘Saphalam’ which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.