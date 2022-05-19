Kerala Education Minister Takes Dig on Karnataka Over Bhagat Singh in Syllabus

Amidst the row over Karnataka government decision to remove a lesson about Bhagat Singh from Class 10 textbook, the Kerala’s Education Minister on Wednesday, took a dig at Karnataka government for omitting the freedom fighter from the school syllabus. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government rubbished the claims and said that the lesson on Bhagat Singh has not been removed.

V Sivankutty, Kerala’s Education Minister and Communist Party of India (CPI-M) MLA, on Wednesday took to Twitter and said, “Unlike some other states, Kerala will ensure the presence of the life of Bhagat Singh in our syllabus.” The minister also posted a photo of Bhagat Singh, while lauding the freedom fighter presence in the state’s syllabus. The post was twitted with a caption, “Lal Salaam”.

The Karnataka minister, however, said that their allegations are not true and the revised books will a lesson on Bhagat Singh. He tweeted saying, “BJP has the highest respect for its country’s martyrs who fought for our freedom. The Karnataka Text Book Society has clearly clarified that ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh’ chapter has not been removed. Being a CM, before making any allegations it’s better to confirm with official source.” He said hinting at AAP CM – Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP has the highest respect for its country’s martyrs who fought for our freedom. The Karnataka Text Book Society has clearly clarified that ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh’ chapter has not been removed. Being a CM, before making any allegations it’s better to confirm with official source https://t.co/Y2tVnMlSEH pic.twitter.com/S0iC55dASc

Both AAP CMs had alleged that BJP is anti Bhagat Singh. They had released statements via microblogging site Twitter.

शहीद ए आज़म भगत सिंह जी से BJP की नफरत सबके सामने आ गई कम उम्र में देश के लिए जान देकर इंकलाब की लौ जलाने वाले सरदार भगत सिंह को पढ़ कर आज भी युवाओं में देशभक्ति की लहर दौड़ जाती है देश भक्ति के इसी जज़्बे से डर के मारे BJP की रूह कांपती है https://t.co/QH4w764rcM — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 17, 2022

Earlier, All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC) the two student bodies also showed had protested claiming that the Karnataka government is removing chapter on Bhagat Singh and is replacing it with the RSS founder’s speech. “The founders of our renaissance movement and many great freedom fighters had hoped for democratic, scientific, and secular education. But all political parties that have ruled so far have been working out their own agendas in textbooks,” the student unions were quoted as saying by The Hindu.

