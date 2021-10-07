Kerala Government Gears Up To Open Schools From November 1

Kerala government is planning to reopen schools in the state which have remained shut for over a year-and-half due to Covid-19 pandemic. Kerala Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday handed over the guidelines to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding reopening of schools from November 1.

Schools in the state will be reopened in hybrid mode. As per the guidelines, students who cannot reach school directly will continue attending classes online.

The Kerala government plans to open schools phase-wise. In the first phase, children in each class will be divided into batches and for schools having fewer students the batch system is not mandatory.

Schools should have a batch of only 10 students per class for classes four and below and 20 students in each batch for classes five to 12 for offline classes. The schools have been instructed to reschedule timings for every class and only one student is allowed per bench.

All teaching and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and a helpline desk should be set at the school campus. The government has instructed school administrations to keep a medical examination register to register daily health reports of its students and staff.

The schools have been asked to make a dedicated sick room for children, where they can be given preliminary treatment if any student or staff shows coronavirus symptoms.

The government has directed the school administrations not to distribute any food items and sanitise classrooms on regular intervals. Most importantly the schools have been asked to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and wearing of masks is mandatory for all students and staff.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.