Kerala Govt to Strengthen Infrastructure for Digital Education in Schools

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the Left government will strengthen the infrastructural facilities for digital education in the state through a public campaign and ensure digital devices for all students. Vijayan said the state had last year effectively conducted digital classes amid the pandemic and this year, the priority will be to ensure digital devices to all students from Tribal communities.

”All children have the right to quality education and the government observes that it is important to strengthen infrastructure for digital education in the state. We have effectively conducted digital classes in the state last year.

Children were able to attend classes through VICTERS channel,” Vijayan said. VICTERS (Versatile ICT Enabled Resource for Students) is an edutainment channel in Malayalam operated by KITE under the Department of General and Higher Education and is wholly owned by the Government of Kerala.

Vijayan said the government was trying to provide the students, interactive classes, from their respective teachers and this will be done through G-Suite, an education platform for online learning in schools. Vijayan said a public campaign will be initiated to ensure that each student is equipped with a digital device for their studies.

As part of it, the number of students who require a digital education facility will be collected by a school committee headed by the Parent Teachers Association. ”A web portal will be opened to collate the details obtained and the public can donate devices or funds, including the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of companies.

A Chief Minister’s educational empowerment fund will be formed as part of the CMDRF. This will be the first phase of the transformation of Kerala into a knowledge economy,” he said.

Vijayan said priority will be given to Tribal students and digital training will be given to parents, if needed, to handle the digital device. ”Steps are being taken to rectify the internet connectivity issues,” he said.

The G-Suite platform brings together all teachers and students in government, aided and recognised unaided schools under a single domain kiteschool.in. There is a login facility for 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers. The common platform has been provided free of cost by Google India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here