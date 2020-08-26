Kerala HSCAP Admission 2020: First Allotment List to be Released on Sept 5, Main List on Oct 6
Kerala HSCAP Admission 2020: The plus one admission 2020 trial allotment will be announced on September 5. It was scheduled to be released today.
He could not clear one of the subjects while taking the exams from jail.
The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the revised schedule for Kerala plus one admission 2020. The plus one admission 2020 trial allotment will be announced on September 5. It was scheduled to be released today.
Kerala HSCAP admission 2020 Important dates:
The first allotment list will be released on September 14.
The final allotment will be published on October 6.
The deadline for applying online was August 25.
The supplementary phase of admission will be conducted from October 9 to 31.
As per indianexpress.com, there are 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state. Out of the total, 818 are government schools, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical.
Kerala HSCAP admission 2020: How to download allotment list
Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for plus one allotment list
Step 3: Download and check your name on the list
Those who have submitted an application are required to create “Candidate Login”. They can create it on or before September 4.
The DHSE has also put out the schedule for sports quota, community quota and management and un-aided quota. Online application provision for sports quota is available.
The last date for submitting applications was extended by 10 days, from August 14 to August 25.
The application process for Kerala Plus One Admissions began on July 29. This year, it has got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kerala SSLC results 2020 were also announced late in view of the COVID-19 situation. The admission process commences after declaration of Kerala SSLC results.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone SE Is Also Now Made In India, But Does That Mean Your Next iPhone Will Cost Any Lesser?
- Never Shared Close Bond With Saumya Tandon or Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Co-stars, Says Shilpa Shinde
- Lisa Haydon Wakes up at 6am to Have the Beach All to Herself, Shares Photos with Son
- Move Over Kokilaben Rap, Rashi and Binod Mashup is Keeping Netizens Hooked
- Are Your Airtel Postpaid Bills And Prepaid Recharges About To Get A Lot More Expensive?