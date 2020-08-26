Kerala HSCAP Admission 2020: First Allotment List to be Released on Sept 5, Main List on Oct 6

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the revised schedule for Kerala plus one admission 2020. The plus one admission 2020 trial allotment will be announced on September 5. It was scheduled to be released today.

Kerala HSCAP admission 2020 Important dates:

The first allotment list will be released on September 14.

The final allotment will be published on October 6.

The deadline for applying online was August 25.

The supplementary phase of admission will be conducted from October 9 to 31.

As per indianexpress.com, there are 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state. Out of the total, 818 are government schools, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical.

Kerala HSCAP admission 2020: How to download allotment list

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for plus one allotment list

Step 3: Download and check your name on the list

Those who have submitted an application are required to create “Candidate Login”. They can create it on or before September 4.

The DHSE has also put out the schedule for sports quota, community quota and management and un-aided quota. Online application provision for sports quota is available.

The last date for submitting applications was extended by 10 days, from August 14 to August 25.

The application process for Kerala Plus One Admissions began on July 29. This year, it has got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerala SSLC results 2020 were also announced late in view of the COVID-19 situation. The admission process commences after declaration of Kerala SSLC results.