Kerala HSE First-year Improvement Exam result Out at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released the first-year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020 on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in. Students who took the Kerala DHSE first year improvement exam can check their results on the website.

The Kerala DHSE exam was conducted in the month of December. To check the Kerala HSE first year improvement result, applicants will have to log in to the Kerala DHSE result website keralaresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. Know about the steps to check Kerala DHSE first year improvement result below:

Steps to check DHSE Kerala first-year improvement results 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for the HSE result under the News section of homepage

Step 3. On the new window click on the link for ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - DECEMBER 2020’

Step 4. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 5. Your Kerala DHSE improvement results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take its print out

Direct link to check Kerala DHSE first-year improvement result: https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefyimp20jcs/dhsefy_imprv.htm

DHSE, Kerala has also released the first-year improvement results for vocational courses. Candidates can follow the above-mentioned steps to check the same. Click on the link to check first-year improvement exam results for vocational courses: https://keralaresults.nic.in/vhsefyimp20vrk/vhsefy_imprv.htm

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also announced the SSLC and Plus two exam schedule for the state board. As per the notifications, the Kerala SSLC and HSE board examinations for all the courses will take place between March 17 to March 30. The DHSE will conduct the board examinations by following all the safety guidelines of COVID-19. Students must visit the official website of DHSE, Kerala, for further updates.