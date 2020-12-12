Kerala Karunya KR-477 Lottery Result Declared at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the Kerala Karunya KR-477 Lottery Result on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala Karunya KR-477 Lottery Result was announced by the officials at 3.00 pm. All those who had purchased the lottery tickets are advised to keep their ticket number handy while checking the result.

The winner of the Kerala state lottery Karunya KR-477 first prize will get Rs 80 lakh. The second-place winner will take home Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The authorities have kept Rs 8,000 as the consolation prize.

For those ticket numbers, who will secure the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh position, the prize money is Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Kerala Karunya KR-477 Lottery Result: Know the steps to check -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Now, click on the link of Kerala Karunya KR-477 Lottery

Step 3: A new page will open and the Kerala Karunya KR-477 Lottery result will be appear

Step 4: Now, press Cntrl + F and type your ticket number in the find box

Lucky winners who have won the prize money up to Rs 5,000 can be can claim it from any lottery shop in the state.

Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 have to visit the office of Kerala State Lottery Department to claim it. All lucky winners must carry their ticket and identity proof to the Kerala State Lottery Department office.

The cost of a Kerala lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40. Those interested can buy the entire booklet for Rs 750. Winners have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the results.