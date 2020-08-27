Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-331 Results to be Announced at 3pm at keralalotteries.com
The Kerala State Lottery Department has restarted the weekly lucky draws after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. All those who have participated and bought tickets for Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-331 can check their result at the official website keralalotteries.com. Once the result is drawn at 3pm, the Lottery Department will upload the result at 4pm.
The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to release weekly lottery results for Karunya Plus KN-331 on August 27 at 3 pm. As usual, the weekly Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus will be drawn at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-331 is fixed at Rs 80 lakhs, while the second and third prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The price for a single ticket of Karunya Plus Lottery KN-331 is Rs 40, while one can purchase an entire lottery booklet at Rs 750.
Steps to check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-331 Lottery Results on 27.08.2020
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the flashing ‘Lottery Results’ tab
Step 3: In front of the Karunya Plus KN-331 lottery result, select the ‘view’ tab
Step 4: The PDF for Karunya Plus KN-331 result will open on the screen.
All the lottery winners will have to submit their ticket to the authority to claim the prize money.
