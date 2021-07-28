Kerala Plus One Admissions 2021 to Begin From August: All You Need to Know

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will begin the admissions for the plus one exam in the state from the first week of August, state education minister V Sivankutty announced while declaring the class 12 results today.

This year, the number of seats will be increased in plus one and plus two. This comes after Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Kerala +2 results both received record high pass percentages. From the upcoming academic year, 20 per cent more seats will be added in the northern districts and in Tahsur to Thiruvananthapuram districts 10 per cent seats will be added.

For the plus one or class 11 admissions, students need to log on to the official website — hscap.kerala.gov.in to register themselves. No entrance exam is conducted, however, admissions are granted on the basis of SSLC marks. The admissions are purely merit-based. Merit lists are released based on which stduents can seek admissions.

Kerala Plus One Admissions 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the HSCAP Kerala official website

Step 2. Click on the link that reads Kerala Plus One admission 2021

Step 3. Fill the application form using the required credentials

Step 4. Attach required documents. Make a payment of the application fee. Submit.

Step 5. Download a copy of the application form for future reference

Meanwhile, the plus two exam results were declared today, July 28. Over 4.47 lakh students had appeared for the 12th exams 2021. As many as 87.94 per cent of students have passed with science stream recording the highest pass percentage at 90.52 per cent.

