Kerala Plus One Exams Not Cancelled, to be 'Student Friendly' with 50% Choice: Govt tells SC

The Kerala government will hold the plus one or class 11 exams in September. The students who were studying in class 11 have already been promoted to class 12 and a new academic session has already begun, however, the government will hold exams for these students. The number of questions in the exam will be doubled and students will have more internal choices, thus they have to attempt only half of the exam, the Kerala government informed Supreme Court.

“Arrangements were made in plus two examinations in April 2021 in order to alleviate the mental stress of students and question paper were made student-friendly. The Plus One examinations can be conducted in a student-friendly manner," the Kerala government informed the Supreme Court.

Students and parents, however, had demanded the cancelation of class 11 exams for Kerala-based students. A group of parents of class 11 students from Kerala has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for the cancellation of the exam. The state government, however, in hearing has said that it will not cancel the class 11 exams as just like class 12, class 11 marks are also important for college admissions in the state.

As per the schedule released by the government earlier, Kerala Plus One exams will be held from September 6 to September 16. Exams for subjects without practicals will be held from 9:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a 20-minute break, whereas exams for subjects with practicals, excluding biology and music, will be held from 9:40 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a 20-minute break.

The case is expected to be taken up by Supreme Court today. Yesterday, the Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were told that Assam and Tripura have already canceled class 12 exams. The petition seeks uniform assessment for students across boards and states. Even though CBSE and CISCE have already canceled their exams, several state governments are still going ahead with the exams. Yesterday, Counsel for the Karnataka government said it too has announced that class 12 board exam has been canceled, but no final decision has been taken as far as the Class 10 examination is concerned.

