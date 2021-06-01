Kerala Plus One Exams to Start from September 6; Check Here for Schedule, All Details

The plus one exam will be held by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education from September 6 to 16. Additionally, students can access the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in – to view the exam schedule, timetable, eligibility criteria, and other information.

Students can collect application forms from their local school offices or download them from the DHSE Kerala website, according to the exam schedule issued. The application form must be submitted by June 15th. The exam admit cards will be released on August 27.

The official plus one exam date sheet has also been released. According to the schedule, the sociology exam will be held on September 6; chemistry, history on 7; computer IT (old), IT, computer science on 8; biology, political science, English literature on 9; maths on 10; physics, economics on 13; part I English on 14; accountancy on 15; and home science, computer science on 16.

Exams for subjects without practicals will be held from 9:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a 20-minute break, whereas exams for subjects with practicals, excluding biology and music, will be held from 9:40 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a 20-minute break.

The biology exam will be held from 9:40 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., with a 25-minute cool-off period, while the music test will be held from 9:40 a.m. to 11.30 p.m., with a 20-minute cool-off period. Candidates should consult the official website for the date sheet for other topics.

