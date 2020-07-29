Kerala Plus One Result 2020: Kerala DHSE Board Declares Kerala Class 11 Results at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2020 | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced Kerala plus one results 2020. The DHSE has also released vocational higher secondary first-year results.

Those who appeared for Kerala plus one exam can check their result at keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also see their Kerala Board Class 11 results on mobile applications like PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS-Kerala. These apps are available on Google PlayStore.

There are also other websites on which students can view their Kerala plus one results. The sites are - dhsekerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

How to check Kerala plus one results 2020

Step 1: Visit at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, look for the link of plus one result

Step 3: Select the exam for which you appeared, either general stream or vocational course

Step 4: Provide roll number and date of birth and click on submit option

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Students should ensure that the information printed on the result is correct. If they find any detail to be incorrect, they should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities concerned. The result carries details like scores in each subject, roll number and name of the candidate, among others.

Those who sat for Kerala plus one exam need to score 35 per cent marks to pass the exams. In case of subjects which have theory as well as practical exams, students are required to secure at least 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in practical.

Kerala plus two 2020 results were declared on July 15. More than 3.7 lakh students appeared for Kerala plus two exams this year. Out of the total, 3,19,782 students cleared Kerala Board Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 85.13.