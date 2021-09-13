Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment List Today at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 will be released today, September 13 on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for Kerala Class 11 admission. can also check the list at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allotment window would remain open till September 16. Candidates must download the list and cross-check all the information. Considering this is the trial list, in case students find an error they need to bring it to notice of authorities. The Directorate of General Education, DGE will release the first allotment list on September 22.

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP), hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on Kerala plus one trial allotment list

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Log in using your application number, password and select district. Submit

Step 4. The list will be displayed on the screen. Save the document for further reference

After release of allotment list, candidates will have to get their document verified, pay fee and get their seats resvered. Candidates who have not submitted the required documents will be excluded from the allotment list. Those who would not be able to make it to first list or do not like the institute allotted can wait for second list. After the main allotment list is released, students will also be given a chance to withdraw their admissions.

As no entrance exams have been conducted this year, admissions will be conducted on the basis of SSLC marks. Hence, admissions will be conducted on the basis of merit. This year, the number of seats will be increased in plus one due to record high pass percentages. While 20 per cent more seats will be added in the northern districts, in Tahsur and Thiruvananthapuram districts 10 per cent of seats will be added, from the upcoming academic year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here