Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When & Where to Check Marks

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Live Updates: A total of 4.46 lakh students will get their results today. Kerala is among the selected few states which are declaring results based on board exams. Kerala has held plus two or class 12 exams in April. Bihar too had conducted exams before the pandemic and Chhattisgarh had held exams based on a new pattern. Most of the states, however, have announced results based on special criteria.

