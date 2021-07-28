CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When & Where to Check Marks
Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When & Where to Check Marks

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala will declare the plus two results at dhse.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, as well as at Saphlam app and iExmas apps.

News18.com | July 28, 2021, 13:18 IST
Event Highlights

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Live Updates: Over 4 lakh students who appeared for the Kerala 12th exams 2021 will get their results today. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the plus two results at dhse.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, as well as at Saphlam app and iExmas apps.

The result will be announced by state Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm during a press conference. Students will be able to download their marks memos from the official website at 4 pm. Kerala has achieved the highest pass percentage ever in SSLC exams, for +2 there are apprehensions considering the state has held exams while most other states had done away with finals.

To pass class 12 or plus two exams, students need at least 30 per cent marks or D grade. Those who do not get the needed marks have to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam. Last year, 85.13 per cent of students who appeared for the exams had cleared it. Science students had performed best among streams.

Jul 28, 2021 13:18 (IST)

Kerala 12th Result: Websites to check results

Once declared the result will be available at official websites, since over 4 lakh students will be checking their results, it is expected that the websites might be slow, thus students need to keep a list of all websites handy. 

-- keralaresults.nic.in
-- dhsekerala.gov.in
-- prd.kerala.gov.in
-- kerala.gov.in
-- results.kite.kerala.gov.in 
-- keralapareekshabhavan.in

Jul 28, 2021 13:07 (IST)

DHSE Result based on exams

While most of the states have cancelled their exams, the Kerala government has decided to hold exams. The exams were conducted in April amid precuations, claims the state government.

Jul 28, 2021 12:51 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Result 2021 Today

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the result for class 12 or plus two exams today. The result will be announced via a press conference at 3 pm.

DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2021 at dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Live Updates: A total of 4.46 lakh students will get their results today. Kerala is among the selected few states which are declaring results based on board exams. Kerala has held plus two or class 12 exams in April. Bihar too had conducted exams before the pandemic and Chhattisgarh had held exams based on a new pattern. Most of the states, however, have announced results based on special criteria.

