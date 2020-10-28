Kerala Plus Two SAY & Improvement Result 2020: DHSE Released Individual, School-wise Scores at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY & Improvement Results 2020 has been announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala. The Kerala Save a Year or SAY Plus Two Results 2020 were announced on Wednesday, October 28 at around 11.30am. All the students who sat for Kerala DHSE +2 SAY 2020 examination in September can now verify their results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY and VHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2020 have been declared according to individual and school wise sections.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2020 was conducted for the students who earlier appeared for the Kerala plus two exam and wanted to improve their score in any one of the subjects. DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results Exam 2020 also included those students who have not cleared the exam and wanted to appear for all the subjects.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Select a convenient browser and search the official website kerelaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, select the link for DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS – 2020 (whichever is applicable)

Step 3: This would lead you to another new window

Step 4: Here, enter your roll number and press submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen, which can be saved and downloaded

In case there is some change in the score obtained in the DHSE Plus Two SAY Improvement exam 2020, the examination authority will release a new mark list with the new score. All the students who have passed DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2020 will get a new mark list.

If a student still wants to opt for revaluation in all subjects for DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2020 – except Physics, Chemistry and Maths – they are eligible to do so. For the students who could not pass Kerala Plus Two SAY & Improvement Results 2020, they are advised todo one time registration for the failed subjects as per the first year improvement exam notification.