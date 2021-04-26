Kerala Postpones Plus Two and Vocational HS Practical Exams amid Covid-19

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government has postponed the plus two higher secondary and vocation higher secondary practical exams in Kerala. The General Education Department in Kerala decided to postpone the exam till “further notice". As per the earlier schedule, the Kerala Plus Two practical exams were scheudled to be held on April 28. The revised date for the practical examination will be announced by the department soon, according to an official said.

The theory examination of plus two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary concluded today. Teacher and student associations have urged the government to reschedule the practical examinations in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases as the exam may increase the risk of spreading the disease.

Earlier, CBSE had postponed the class 12th board exam. The CBSE board exams were earlier scheduled to begin from May 4. Many state boards have also canceled class 10 and postponed class 12 board exams.

