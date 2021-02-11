Kerala PSC 10th Prelims Admit Card Out at keralapsc.gov.in; Check Steps to Download Here

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) released the hall ticket for the 10th level preliminary examination on its official portal on Wednesday. Candidates who are appearing for the Phase 1 examination can visit the website www.keralapsc.gov.in or www.thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi to download their PSC Prelim Exam admit card. The commission is conducting the 10th preliminary examination for the recruitment to the various posts. The exam is scheduled to be held on four days - February 20, February 25, March 6, and March 13.

For now, hall tickets have been released only for the candidates who are appearing for the first phase exam that will be held on February 20 and 25. The candidates who are appearing for March 6 and 13 exams can download their hall tickets cards from February 12 onwards.

Here is the notice for the hall ticket release - https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/2021-02/press_3.pdf

The Kerala PSC 10th level preliminary examination admit card will include the details such as the candidate's name, exam date, shift, registration number, exam centre, etc.

Here is how you can download Kerala PSC Prelim Exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/ or https://thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi/ through your browser

Step 2: Enter your User Id, Password and Captcha to login

Step 3: Download and save the copy to take a print out as you would need a physical copy of the Kerala PSC Prelim Exam admit card to enter the exam hall

If any user has forgotten his/her User ID/Password, they can reset it by sending as SMS to 166 / 51969 / 9223166166. For User ID send an SMS with words ‘KL USR’. To reset your password, send an SMS in the following format - KL USR RST USERID DATE_OF_BIRTH - from your registered mobile number. It is advised to change your password on your first login after the reset.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in December 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.