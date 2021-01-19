Kerala PSC Preliminary Exam 2021 to be Held from February 20

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday, January 18 informed that it would be conducting the preliminary examination February 20 onwards. The candidates have been informed that the Kerala PSCexamwill be conducted in four phases. The first phase KPSC exams will be on February 20, the second phase on February 25, the third phaseis scheduled for March 6 and the fourth phase of the exam will be on March 13.

Initially, the Kerala Public Service Commission had decided to conduct the exams in December 2020. However, due to the coronavirus situation, the date of the examinations had to be postponed.

The admit cards for the KPSC exams starting on February 20 will be made available from February 10. The KPSC Exam hall ticket will include important information including name, exam date, time, exam centre, exam hall guidelines etc. The syllabus of Kerala Public Service Commission’s preliminary examination has already been released.

Candidates have been advised to regularly keep a track of keralapsc.gov.in. All information and updates regarding the exam are released only on Kerala Public Service Commission’s official website. In order to be eligible for this exam, the candidate must have a basic quantification from a recognised board.

Meanwhile, in a big relief to class 10 and class 12 students, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the Kerala SSLC board exam 2021 time table. The upcoming board exams for both class 10 and class 12 will be held in March 2021. This decision was taken in a high level meeting that was chaired by Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. In the meeting, the prevailing situation was reviewed and the dates for the class 10 board exam and class 12 board exams were decided. Another thing that has been made clearis that all the board exams conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will strictly follow the guidelines that have been issued against the coronavirus.