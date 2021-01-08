Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 For 154 Posts Begins; Apply By February 3

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued a notification announcing as many as 154 vacancies for several posts including Assistant Professor and Legal Assistant amongst others. All those candidates who are interested in applying for one of the vacancies can submit online applications by February 3, 2021, at its official website- keralapsc.gov.in. Aspirants must go through the eligibility criteria and other job-related details before filling up the application form. In case any candidate fails to meet the criteria then the application will be rejected by the authority.Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 Direct Link

The process of KPSC recruitment 2021 had begun on January 6, 2021.

Here’s is the list of KPSC vacancies:

Assistant Professor in Anatomy: 12 PostsAgricultural Officer: Anticipated vacanciesHead of Section in Architecture: 02 PostsLegal Assistant Gr. II: 03 PostsLegal Assistant Gr. II: 02 PostsLegal Assistant Gr. II: 02 PostsAssistant Engineer (Electrical): Anticipated VacanciesLecturer in Dance (Kerala Natanam): 01 PostDraftsman Gr. I: 10 PostsRehabilitation Technician Gr. II (Prosthetics/Orthotics/Leatherworks): Anticipated VacanciesDraftsman Gr. II: 17 PostsNurse Gr. II: 02 PostsPump Operator: 01 PostStenographer: 02 PostsDivisional Accounts Officer: 04 PostsArtist Modeller: 01 PostArchitectural Draftsman Gr. III: 01 PostReceptionist Cum Telephone Operator: 01 PostLP School Teacher (Tamil Medium): 02 PostsAssistant Sub Inspector (SR for ST only): 16 PostsJunior Consultant (General Surgery): 01 PostHigher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Mathematics: 05 PostsLibrarian Gr. IV: 10 PostsWork Superintendent: 14 PostsDental Hygienist Gr. II: 02 PostsLower Division Clerk: 01 PostHigh School Teacher (Mathematics) (Malayalam Medium): 08 PostsHigh School Teacher (Mathematics)- Tamil Medium: 06 PostsHigh School Teacher (Hindi): 01 PostFull-Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - LPS: 01 PostFull-Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) LPS: 02 PostsSergeant: 01 PostPart-Time High School Teacher (Arabic): 02 PostsLower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only): 01 PostLower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only): 01 PostLower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only): 06 PostsD. Typist/Clerk Typist/Typist Clerk (Ex-Servicemen Only): 02 PostsLower Division Clerk (Tamil and Malayalam knowing): 01 PostPart-Time High School Teacher (Urdu): 01 PostPart-Time High School Teacher (Arabic): 01 PostPart-Time High School Teacher (Urdu): 02 PostsPart Time Jr.Language Teacher (Arabic) - UPS: 02 PostsDriver Gr. II (HDV) (Ex-servicemen only): 03 PostsDriver Gr. II (HDV) (Ex-servicemen only): 01 Post