Kerala Public Service Commission Postpones All Interviews, Verifications Scheduled for July Due to Covid-19 Crisis

Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed all the interviews and service verifications, which were scheduled to be held between July 7 and July 10, due to coronavirus pandemic. The process was to be commenced at Kerala (PSC) office in Ernakulam district.

The Kerala PSC had earlier scheduled 26 examinations for 62 posts in government departments in March, April and May, however, these exams were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Kerala Public Service Commission is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in Kerala according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.