Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12 Announced

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has announced the results of the examination of Classes 7, 10, and 12 public examinations. By using their registration number, the candidates who have appeared in the public examinations can now check the result on the official website — samastha.in.

According to the official website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa, the Islamic Educational Board provides education to students from -2 to +2 and it is headed by Indian grand Mufthi Moulana Sheikh Aboobacker.

How to Check the results

Step 1:Visit the official website — samastha.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the ‘Exam Results’ tab after which a new page will be opened

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link that reads: ‘English Medium Public Examination - 2021 January - March’

Step 4:Select your class and enter the registration number

Step 5:The Samastha Kerala public exam result will appear on the screen

Step 6:Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result

About 10,000 madrasas are affiliated with the board. More than 90 per cent of the madrassas operate for two hours before 9 am. Students are imparted spiritual and moral education in this duration and then go to government-recognized schools for general education.

The curriculum and syllabus include lessons in moral values, environment studies, secular vision and mission, elimination of communalism and terrorism, and the content calls for religious harmony and patriotism. The history of India and the former leaders who worked for independence and protection of human values are also part of curriculum.

According to its website, the education board also supervises different kinds of humanitarian welfare activities in public in general and among the staff and students in particular.

The main headquarters of the board is at Calicut, Kerala, and there are regional offices at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengal, Bangalore.

