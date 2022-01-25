Kerala School Education Portal Hacked, State Education Minister Calls for Inquiry

An online class at a higher secondary school in this northern Kerala district was suspended temporarily after a miscreant allegedly appeared half-nude by infiltrating the system using a fake IP address, officials said on Monday. The miscreant covering his head and face allegedly appeared half-nude after infiltrating the online platform of a plus one class (11th standard) of a school at Kanhangad last week, they said.

Noticing the activity on the education platform, the teacher immediately directed the students to leave the class room. The Aided School management said none of their students had misused the system.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty directed officials to conduct an inquiry. Officials said the Regional Deputy Director, Education, Kasaragod district visited the school and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Police said they have not received any complaint from the school management. Online classes in schools resumed after the state government ordered closure of certain classes following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

