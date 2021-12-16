Kerala Schools go With Gender-Neutral Uniform, Muslim Students Federation Call it 'Enforcement'

A Government-run school in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday pioneered itself towards gender neutrality introducing unisex uniforms to all students in plus one classes. Plus one (class 11) section of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls is co-ed. On December 15, Wednesday, 200 girls in the school walked in wearing shirts and pants, much as their male counterparts have been allowed to wear for years, without question.

The initiative kicked off in Balussery Government Higher Secondary School marks the beginning of introducing gender-neutral uniforms across Kerala schools. The state-wide launch of gender-neutral uniforms called ‘Equality in Freedom, Approach’ was launched online by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu.

“We are bracing up for a new Kerala. Children need to be educated in an environment of freedom and equality for that. They should be able to study without worrying about anything. Gender-neutral uniforms will build confidence in girls. Convenience is of topmost importance. Conservatism will always oppose such changes. Do not be afraid of it. No current costume came so naturally. Many are being forced upon us," Minister Bindu said in her statement after launching unisex uniforms.

Members of Muslim Students Federation (MSF), affiliated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), launched a stir outside the school for ‘infringing the rights of female students to wear what they pleased’. They termed it a forceful imposition on students. The protestors also slammed the school for admitting boys in an all-girl school. As many as 60 among the 260 odd plus-one students are boys.

In response to the protestors, school Principal R. Indu informed that no dress code is being forced on anyone and that the Plus-two students of the same school continue to wear their old uniform kurta and churidar.

The Government Lower Primary School in Valayanchirangara in Ernakulam district was to lead the way. The school had initiated gender-neutral wear for its students back in 2018 introducing three-fourth of shorts and shirts for girls and boys. What was proposed for the primary section became a norm for all students once classes commenced after lockdown restrictions got lifted? The school has a strength of 754 students.

