Kerala Schools to Revise Text Books, Make Them More Gender Inclusive

Kerala’s school textbooks will be revised and audited to cut out any derogatory words and phrases against women to promote gender equality and equal rights in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said via a tweet.

“To inculcate a culture of gender equality, Kerala’s school textbooks will be revised and audited to sieve out words and phrases disparaging women. Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights," he tweeted on his official account.

The move has been welcomed by Twitter users, who, however, added that although this a great step, it must be put into place immediately and ensured, it is being practiced. “Embracing the idea of gender equality and equal rights is a great first step, but to ensure it is practiced, is quite another. Best of luck! (sic)," said a Twitter user named Vandana Prasad.

While another user, Ashayy asked the government to also include words and phrases that are trans-inclusive. He also asked to give teachers a refresher course on gender equality and justice workshops every three months.

Good. Include trans inclusive and friendly language. Have toilets in school for trans kids too. Sesitise teachers every 3 months with refresher course on Gender equality & justice workshops. Make it a point to employ trans, non-binary folx as teachers so that get representated.— Ashayy (@mostlytheashay) June 24, 2021

Earlier, a National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) Hindi text book had used the term “chokri” in a poem, which was widely criticised by many social media users. The poem, Aam Ki Tokri featured in a book called Rimjhim, was prescribed for Class 1 students. The word “chokri” was used to refer to a six-year-old girl who is seen carrying a basket of mangoes over her head in order to sell them. The word was considered offensive by the social media users and they suggested, it be replaced.

NCERT had issued a statement regarding the same saying that the poem was included in the textbook under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005 to “provide children an exposure to vocabulary of local languages, these poems were included at that time."

