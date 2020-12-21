Kerala SET 2020 Admit Card Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Direct Link

The Kerala State Eligibility Test 2020 admit card has been released today by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre, Trivandrum on its official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The KSET 2020 exam is scheduled for on January 10, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in February this year, however, it gets postponed owing to the COVD-19 pandemic. Those who have applied for KSET 2020 can download the KSET 2020 hall ticket by using their registration number or registered mobile number.

KSET 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1. After opening the browser of your choice, visit the official website of LBS at lbsedp.lbscentre.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for download KSET 2020 admit card

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your registration number or registered mobile number and site access key which will be sent on the registered contact number

Step 4. Click on ‘download and print the admit card’

Step 5. KSET admit card 2020 will be downloaded, take a hard copy of it

Applicants can also download the KSET 2020 admit card directly from here

http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setfeb20/htlogin.php

Once the KSET 2020 admit card is downloaded, candidates must ensure that all details are correctly mentioned. It is mandatory to follow all the instructions mentioned on KSET 2020 call letter and carry a hard copy of it along with a valid photo id proof to the allotted exam venue. Candidates can carry any of the documents like Aadhaar Card, Driving license and passport as a photo id proof. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to enter the KSET exam venue.

Kerala State Eligibility Test or KSET is conducted by LBS Centre for Science and Technology to appoint teachers at higher secondary schools across the state. The exam is conducted for 31 subjects based on the syllabus approved by the Board of Examinations.