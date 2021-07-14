Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Over 4 lakh students will be getting their Kerala SSLC or class 10 board exams results today. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to announce the results and students will be able to check their detailed marks at 2 pm today at official websites including keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The result will also be available on ‘Saphalam’ app. The app is available on Google Play Store and students can download their results using their roll number. Students need to check their marks and save the document as it will act as their provisional mark sheets. Original mark sheets will be available at their respective schools.

Kerala is one of the few states which have held their board exams. For Kerala SSLC students, exams were conducted between April 8 and 29. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates had appeared for the SSLC exams.

In 2020, the pass percentage was at 98.82 per cent. Kerala has one of the highest pass percentages among states. It would be worth seeing if SSLC students of the current batch live up to the expectations. Out of the total students who passed the Kerala SSLC exam in 2020, 41,906 students had got A+ grades which means they had secured between 90 and100%. The result was declared on June 30, 2020.

The grading is done based on a nine-point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who score grade D or below have to appear again for compartment exam, known as ‘Save A Year’ exam in Kerala.

The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result. This year, the state government had cancelled the SSLC practical exams due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases while the HSC, VHSC practical exams were conducted between June 21 and July 7.

