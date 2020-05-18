Take the pledge to vote

Kerala SSLC 2020, Plus One and Two Examinations Postponed Due to Lockdown Extension

The revised date sheet for the pending examination will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala on its official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 18, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Kerala SSLC 2020, Plus One and Two Examinations Postponed Due to Lockdown Extension
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the Central government’s decision to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31, the Department of Higher Secondary Education has decided to postpone the Kerala SSLC 2020, Kerala Plus One and Plus Two examinations to June. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to begin from May 21.

The revised date sheet for the pending examination will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala on its official website.

According to a Indian Express report, sources have suggested that the examination will be conducted in the month of June. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The board has also stated that they will not conduct the examination for class 8 and 9, the report added.

For Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) only three exams Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry are pending, reported The Indian Express.

Over 4.2 lakh students have registered this year to appear for the state SSLC examinations. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official portal to check any updates related to the examinations.

How to check the upcoming revised timetable:

Step 1) Go to the official website – http://dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, go to examination section.

Step 3) Click on the latest link reading, “revised timetable for higher secondary education.”

Step 4) Open the PDF and read it carefully.

Loading