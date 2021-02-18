Kerala SSLC 2021 Admit Card to be Released on March 10, Details at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to release the admit card for Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) exams 2021 on March 10. The admit card for 2021 board exam will be released on the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. The schools that are affiliated to the state board will have to download the admit cards once they are made available online. The students will then be required to collect their admit card from the school latest by March 16. This year the exams are scheduled to start from March 17 and will go on till March 30.

For downloading the SSLC admit cards issued by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and search for keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: On homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads Kerala SSLC admit card 2021

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein your login credentials will be needed. Carefully fill in and hit the submit button

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the admit card

The SSLC admit card will consist of details like name, school name, subjects, roll number, exam venue among other things. The examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift exams will start from 1:40 pm and will go on till 3:30 pm. The second shift exams are scheduled to begin at 2.40 pm and end at 4.30 pm.

The state board had also revised the exam scheduled previously. According to the updated schedule the Physics exam will now be held on March 24 instead of March 22, the Social Science exam will be conducted on March 22. The Malayalam exam, which was originally slated to be held on March 24, will now take place on March 23. Apart from these changes the exam schedule remains the same.