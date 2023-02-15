The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit cards for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 final board exams 2023. The heads of the respective schools will have to log in using their credentials and download the admit cards from the iExaMS portal. The Kerala SSLC admit cards will be available on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. After the school downloads the admit card from the main website, students can collect the hall tickets from their respective schools.

According to the official schedule, the SSLC exams will be conducted between March 9 and March 29. While the class 12 exams will be held from March 10 to March 30. The Kerala class 10 and 12 exams will start at 9:30 am and conclude either at 11:15 am or at 12:15 am (depending on the subject). No exams will be conducted during the afternoon shift. Meanwhile, the SSLC mock exams are scheduled to take place from 27 February to 3 March.

Kerala SSLC admit card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Schools will have to log in using the ‘school code, username, password, captcha code’ on the main portal.

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC Class 10 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save, and download it as instructed.

More than 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear in the Kerala SSLC public exams, this year. The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheets will begin on April 3 and the results of the same will be announced by May 10. For the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, there are about 9,762 teachers who will evaluate answer sheets at 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced.

Meanwhile, over nine lakh candidates are likely to appear in the plus one or class 11 and plus two or class 12 final exams in the state this year. For more updates and information, visit the main site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

