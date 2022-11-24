Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 Dates Announced, Check Schedule

Kerala Education Department has announced the dates for the Kerala Public Exams 2023. The SSLC, Class 10 exam in Kerala is scheduled to be held from March 9, while plus two (Class 12) exam will be conducted from March 10. The SSLC exam will be held from March 9 to 29, while the Plus two exam is scheduled from March 10 to 30

As per the announcements made by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, students would also be appearing for mock exams for SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 exams.

Kerala Public Exams 2023: Important Dates

Kerala SSLC Mock Exams- February 27 to March 3

Kerala SSLC Exams 2023- March 9 to 29

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Mock Exams- February 27 to March 3

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Practical Exams- February 1 onwards, Vocational Stream - February 25 onwards.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023- March 10 to 30

Evaluation begins- April 3 onwards.

Result expected by- By May 25

According to the official, the evaluation process for SSLC, plus 2 exams will be held from April 3. The official has also shared the detail exams schedule for both the SSLC, plus two exams. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the practical exams from February 1 onwards and mock exams from February 27 onwards. The practical exams will be continued till February 25 and mock tests till March 3. Over 4.5 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Kerala SSLC 10th Exams.

The Kerala Education Department also plans to release the Kerala SSLC Result and DHSE Plus 2 Result by May 25. The evaluation process is expected to begin from April 3 onwards. The SSLC, plus two exams schedule will be released soon on the websites- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29 earlier this year. The Kerala Board was among the only few school education board to have held the exam offline amidst the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite challenges, the board recorded a passing percentage of 99.47, recording a jump from the success rate of 2020. A total of 98.8 percent of students had cleared Kerala SSLC exams in 2020.

