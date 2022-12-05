Kerala SSLC, HSS 2022 Exam Time Table Released, Check Schedule

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exam date sheet today. Candidates can check the detailed SSLC date sheet on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 29, 2022. The exams for higher secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) will be conducted from March 10, 2023 till March 30, 2023.

This year over 4.5 lakh students will take the SSLC public examination in 2023.

The practical tests will be conducted by the Kerala Board from February 1 to February 25, 2023. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the mock tests between February 27 and March 3, 2023, with the aim of enhancing the students’ performance on the SSLC board exams.

Read | Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 Dates Announced, Check Schedule

On March 9, students will have to appear for the exam of first language (part 1) which can be any one of the following: Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada/ Urdu/ Gujarati/ Additional English/ Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/ Arabic (academic)/ Arabic Oriental.

The second exam will be conducted on March 13 for the second language (English). After that, students will have an exam of Hindi/General knowledge on March 15, followed by Chemistry on March 17 and Social Science on March 20.

Then, Biology will be conducted on March 22, Energy strategy on March 24 and Mathematics on March 27. The exams will conclude on March 29 part 2 of first language, which will be one of the following: Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada/ Special English/ Fisheries Science/ Arabic Oriental second paper/ Sanskrit Oriental second paper.

Additionally, SSLC mock exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 3. This year, exams will begin from 9:30 am and no exam will be conducted in the afternoon session this time.

Read all the Latest Education News here