Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Examination Dates for Academic Year 2020-21 Announced

The Kerala state government has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examination dates on Friday, December 18, 2020 for the 2021 exams. According to the official update, the SSLC examinations 2021 and the Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Education second year exams 2021 would begin on March 17 and end on March 30, 2021. All the 10th and 12th standard examinations 2021 would be conducted in strict compliance with Covid-19 norms.

The decision to hold Kerala Board Exam 2021 in March next year was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM reviewed the prevailing situation in the state and decided the date for the Kerala SSLC and Plus Two HSE Board Exams 2021.

The Kerala State Education Board/Department has not yet released the complete schedule, but according to media reports, it will soon be made available in due course of time. However, students appearing for the exam have been asked to keep checking the State Education official website for the complete exam schedule.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, schools in Kerala are still closed, however, the authorities have said that the students of Class 10 and 12 can visit their respective schools from January 1, 2021 to clear doubts, if any. In order to do so they will need to carry a written consent letter from their parents. Furthermore, the State Government is also planning to conduct model examinations and counselling sessions ahead of the main exams in March 2021, in order to reduce stress among the student folk.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to reopen undergraduate level colleges from January 1, 2021 onwards. According to the new directive issued by the State Education Department, all degree colleges including agricultural and fisheries colleges can resume their classes from the said date. They have also made it mandatory to resume classes from the new year with 50 percent attendance and they should be conducted following strict Covid-19 protocols.