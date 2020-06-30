Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Announced at keralaresults.nic.in: Pathanmthitta District Tops; Check Merit List Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Announced at keralaresults.nic.in | Kerala SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020 has been finally announced today through a press conference. Kerala 10th result is available at keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, and examresults.net. The overall passing percentage stood at 98.82%. Pathanmthitta has topped among districts with 99.71 percentage.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Merit List, Toppers

Number of students who have appeared in the examination: 4,22,092

Number of students who have cleared the examination: 4,17,101

Topper district - Pathanmthitta with 99.71%

District with lowest percentage - Wayanad with 95.04%

Malappuram district has maximum students with full A+ - 2,736 students

Students need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to clear the board examination. As for subjects that have practical and theory papers, students need to score 35 in each section to clear the paper. Apart from this, the overall score should be 35%. Students should make a note that those who fail to meet the passing criteria can sit for Kerala SSLC Supplementary examination 2020. The board officials will release the notification in this regard days after the results are announced.

Students can also check their Kerala Class 10 Result 2020 via SMS service.

SMS - KERALA10 REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students need to download 'Saphalam 2020' or PRD Live Apps on their mobile phones and then follow the instructions to check their result.