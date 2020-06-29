Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time: DHSE Kerala Board to Release 10th Results at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time | After a long delay due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is set to announce result of Class 10 or SSLC tomorrow (June 30, Tuesday). The 10th Kerala board result will be announced at 11am and made available on board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Over 4 lakh students who had appeared for the SSLC exam 2020 are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it will be required at the time of checking results.

Usually, Kerala Board announces result in the month of April or May, but this year it got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Initially, Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 10-26. However, the Kerala board had to cancel the physics, chemistry and mathematics papers due to the lockdown. Later, these papers were held in the month of May keeping Covid-19 protocols in place.

A student needs to score 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the examination. For subjects having different papers for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

Sometimes the board's official website takes time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of the result. Hence, here's is a list of alternative websites where a student can check his/her much-awaited result:

kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

cdit.org

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

Students can also check their Kerala Board Exam Results via 'Saphalam' App

Students can also check their results through the Kerala DHSE's official mobile app- ‘Saphalam’ which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

Meanwhile, DHSE Kerala will announce the result of Class 12 or plus two board exam 2020 on July 10. Over eight lakh students had appeared for plus two exams this year.

In 2019, as many as 4,31,762 had cleared the Class 10 board exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84.