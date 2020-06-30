Kerala SSLC Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Board to Release Class 10 Results Today at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | The results of Kerala SSLC 2020 will be released online at 2pm on June 30 (today). This year, over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala. "SSLC/THSLC/SSLC (Hearing Impaired)/THSLC(HI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30," said a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner, Kerala.

To ensure that the Kerala 10th Board result 2020 is available to all the students without any loss of time, the Board officials will publish it online at six official sites.

The Kerala Board 10th marksheets will contain the name, roll number of the candidate along with the total marks obtained by the candidate and his/her qualifying status. Students will be required to collect their original scorecard of Kerala 10th result 2020 from their respective schools.

Students can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check their Kerala Class 10 Board result 2020.

SSLC Step 1: Visit the following official websites at

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sietkerala.gov.in

SSLC (Hearing Impaired) sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

THSLC thsslcexam.kerala.gov.in

THSLC (HI) thsslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

AHSLC ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

After Selecting the site

Step 2: Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Step 3: Click on the Get Result button

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: download Kerala Board 10th Result 2020

The result will also be available on 'Saphalam' app. The app is available on Google Play Store and students can download their result using their roll number.

Kerala SSLC exams were to conclude in March but a few papers had to be postponed due to the corona-virus outbreak.

The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12 appeared for the examinations held under strict COVID 19 protocol.

In 2019, the pass percentage was quite high. 4.26 lakh students, out of approximately 4.35 lakh who appeared in the exam, passed.