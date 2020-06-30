Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Passing Percentage: 98.82% Cleared 10th Exam; Scores at keralaresults.nic.in, 'Saphalam' App

SSLC Result 2020: The Kerala SSLC exam 2020 registered a whopping overall passing percentage of 98.82%. This year the number of students who have appeared for the examination is close to 4,22,092. Out of which, 4,17,101 students have cleared the examination.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Passing Percentage: 98.82% Cleared 10th Exam; Scores at keralaresults.nic.in, 'Saphalam' App
(Image: News18.com)

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | The Kerala SSLC exam 2020 registered a whopping overall passing percentage of 98.82%. This year the number of students who have appeared for the examination is close to 4,22,092. Out of which, 4,17,101 students have cleared the examination. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Result 2020 was announced by State Education Minister C. Raveendranath on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 am via press conference. The Kerala Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC) Result 2020, Kerala THSLC Result 2020 was also released by the minister.

Students can check SSLC Result 2020 on these websites: keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, examresults.net.

All students have to follow the simple instructions for checking their scoresheet. Once they click on any of the above-mentioned links, a Kerala SSLC Result 2020 landing page will be displayed on the screen. All you need to do is click on the active link that says ‘SSLC Result 2020’ and now quickly pick the registration card details as they will be asked to type in the information. Enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Now, click on view result or reset in case the information entered is wrong. Voila, Kerala 10th Result 2020 will come up on the screen. Candidates are advised to keep a soft copy of the score sheet as the hard copy will be distributed by respective school authorities once the lockdown is lifted.

Candidates should cross-check all the details mentioned on marksheet’s soft copy with that of the registration id. If any of the students find an error get in touch with the officials.

The Kerala class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 10-March 24. But the board was unable to hold the examination for a few subjects as per schedule due COVID-19 pandemic. Those papers were later conducted in the month of May.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading