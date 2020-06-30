Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Passing Percentage: 98.82% Cleared 10th Exam; Scores at keralaresults.nic.in, 'Saphalam' App

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | The Kerala SSLC exam 2020 registered a whopping overall passing percentage of 98.82%. This year the number of students who have appeared for the examination is close to 4,22,092. Out of which, 4,17,101 students have cleared the examination. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Result 2020 was announced by State Education Minister C. Raveendranath on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 am via press conference. The Kerala Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC) Result 2020, Kerala THSLC Result 2020 was also released by the minister.

Students can check SSLC Result 2020 on these websites: keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, examresults.net.

All students have to follow the simple instructions for checking their scoresheet. Once they click on any of the above-mentioned links, a Kerala SSLC Result 2020 landing page will be displayed on the screen. All you need to do is click on the active link that says ‘SSLC Result 2020’ and now quickly pick the registration card details as they will be asked to type in the information. Enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Now, click on view result or reset in case the information entered is wrong. Voila, Kerala 10th Result 2020 will come up on the screen. Candidates are advised to keep a soft copy of the score sheet as the hard copy will be distributed by respective school authorities once the lockdown is lifted.

Candidates should cross-check all the details mentioned on marksheet’s soft copy with that of the registration id. If any of the students find an error get in touch with the officials.

The Kerala class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 10-March 24. But the board was unable to hold the examination for a few subjects as per schedule due COVID-19 pandemic. Those papers were later conducted in the month of May.