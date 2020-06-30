Kerala SSLC Result 2020 RELEASED at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and 'Saphalam' App

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 is now available for all. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala, has put the Kerala Class 10th Result 2020 on its official website at keralaresults.nic.in. A press conference was organised by the board where State Education Minister C. Raveendranath announced Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Merit List, which includes the overall passing percentage, name of the toppers, pass percentile among boys and girls and other details. A district-wise merit is also released. All candidates will be able to download their provisional scorecard from the official website after the declaration of Kerala Class 10 Result 2020 from kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, examresults.net and educationkerala.gov.in.

Follow the latest updates on Kerala SSLC result 2020 on News18 live blog.

Candidates whose names haven't appeared on the merit list are advised to check their mark sheet manually.

The mark sheet will carry details like name of the candidate, father’s name, address and total score received. All students should cross check the basic details mentioned on the scorecard with their admit card and registration card. Incase of any error, the student should get in touch with the concerned authority for further clarification.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to clear the Kerala SSLC examination 2020. If a student fails to do so then he or she will have to wait for the examination authority to release a notification regarding the supplementary examination.

Last year, the passing percentage of Kerala SSLC Result was 98.11%. The topper district position was bagged by Malappuram with 99.33 percent. A total of 37,334 cleared the examination with an A+grade.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 can be checked via SMS services as well. A candidate will have to send a message to the below-mentioned number to receive it on their mobile phone.

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2020 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS