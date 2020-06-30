Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Today at keralaresults.nic.in: How to Download Admit Cards

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: The Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board results will be released by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath through a press conference. The results will be available at keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will officially announce Kerala SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020 today. The much-awaited 10th result will be declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students anxiously waiting for their results will be able to access their Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020 by entering their credentials mentioned on their Kerala class 10 board examination hall ticket. Students should also make a note that without typing in the basic details they would not be able to see their scorecard online. So it's time for you all to keep your Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket handy.

There is nothing to worry about in case a student has misplaced the Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2020 as it can be downloaded easily from the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

How to download Kerala SSLC Class 10 Admit Card 2020

For downloading the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Admit Card 2020, students will have to log in to a browser of their choice and then type the name of the official website. After this, under the announcements section try to find the admit card download link or simply search for it by entering the keywords on the search tab. Now, a new page will appear where candidates will be asked to enter their details like school name, registration number, date of birth and other details. Click on get admit card. It will appear on the screen.

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board result 2020 will be released by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath through a press conference.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan, in a press release, said, “"SSLC/THALC/SSLC (HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10".

For the year 2019-20, close to over 4.20 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Class 10 board examination. However, the board had to postpone the examination for a few subjects due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the pending examinations were conducted from May 26-30 keeping Covid-19 guidelines in place.

