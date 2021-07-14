Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How to Check Scorecard

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) result 2021 at 2 pm. The class 10 students can check the result on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. The department had held the examination between April 8 and April 29. A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private students had appeared for the 2021 SSLC examination.

In order to pass the exam, the students will need to score a minimum of 33 percent in every subject. If a person fails to manage that score then he or she will have to appear for supplementary or compartmental exams. Those who get grade D or lower will have to sit for improvement exams.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How to check

The student must keep their hall ticket handy as information such as roll number, date of birth will be needed.

For checking the SSLC result 2021, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and type keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a hyperlink related to SSLC result 2021. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your credentials to login

Step 4: Once done, your result will open in a new tab

Step 5: Make sure you download and take a print of the document for future reference.

All students must also carefully check the document for their personal details such as name, date of birth, roll number, school name, etc. In case there is any error in such details, then the student must raise the matter with the concerned authorities. If they can’t access the official website of Kerala DHSE, they can also check keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Alternative steps to check result

Apart from the official website of the Kerala board, it can also be checked on the ‘Saphalam’ app that is available on Google Play Store. Students can download the app and their results once released using their roll number. After carefully checking the results and all other details, students must save the document for further reference. The original mark sheets will be available at the students’ respective schools.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How were the exams conducted?

The Kerala SSLC class 10 exams were conducted in April amid strict social distancing rules and all Covid-19 protocols, according to the state government. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exams and more than 4,951 exam centers were set-up across the state.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Grades instead of marks this year

Students will be given grades this year instead of the usual marking system. As per the grades, you can understand what range of marks you have got. For those who get grade A+ the marks range will be from 90 to 100, grade A is between 89 to 80 marks, grade B+ between 79 to 70 marks and if you get grade B, your marks will be between 69 to 60. For students receiving C+, their marks range will be 59 to 50, for grade C, it is 49 to 40 bracket and grade D+ grade is between 35 to 30.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: What other results will be declared apart from 10th?

The Kerala Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC results today at 2 pm on its official website. The HSC, VHSC practical exams were conducted between June 21 and July 7 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, approximately 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Kerala Board. Out of the total students who had appeared for the exam 98.82 per cent managed to pass it. This was also the highest pass percentage in the last five years. Moreover, 637 government-affiliated schools had 100 per cent results.

