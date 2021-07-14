Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DHSE 10th Mark at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE updates: DHSE Kerala will declare the SSLC Results 2021 today. After a short media address by the state education minister the link to download the marksheets or marks memos and check detailed marks of the board exams will go live. Students will be able to check their marks at the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in.
In case of website loading slow or any error, students can alternatively check their mark memo at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at Saphlam app. The app can be download from the Google Play Store.
Considering the lockdown guidelines in the state, students will have to take a printout of the online result. Usually marks memos are given by the respective schools, however, schools are shut and it might take some time to release the results. This year, the theory exams were held, however, some of the practicals could not take place.
Kerala SSLC 2021: How were exams conducted?
The Kerala SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams were held in April. This was before the union governent had decided to cancel the board exam. Over 4 lakh students took exams. The state govt claims that the exams ere held amid strict precautions and social distancing. More than 4,951 centers were set-up across the state to conduct SSLC exams.
Kerala held boards, would students be at disadvantage?
Kerala has held board exams for its class 10 or SSLC students while other boards have not done the same. Many boards have promoted all students that too without holding a single exam. Would this result in Kerala getting a lesser pass percentage? Would students be at a disadvantage?
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Students to get Grades not marks
For the Kerala SSLC result, students get grades and not marks. Those who get D or below grade appear for improvement exams later. The dates of improvement exams are not yet announced, Many boards have decided to promote all students and hence get pass percentage of 100%. No such announcement is made yet by Kerala.
Kerala SSLC 10th Result: What about marks memo?
The marks memo or marksheet will not be sent to students. Usually, students have to go to their schools and collect their marks memo. This year due to the COVID-19 led lockdown, it is very unlikely that schools will allow crowding. Thus, it becomes all the more crucial for students to get result online and same their detailed marksheets.
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, nearly 4.22 lakh students had taken the Kerala SSLC, out of which 98.82 per cent of students have passed, recording the highest pass percentage in the last five years. 637 government-affiliated schools had obtained 100 per cent results. This means, all students from these schools had passed the exams across the state. Out of the total students who passed the Kerala SSLC exam in 2020, 41,906 students had got A+ grades which means they had secured between 90 and100 per cent The result was declared on June 30, 2020.
