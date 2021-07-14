Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DHSE 10th Mark at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, nearly 4.22 lakh students had taken the Kerala SSLC, out of which 98.82 per cent of students have passed, recording the highest pass percentage in the last five years. 637 government-affiliated schools had obtained 100 per cent results. This means, all students from these schools had passed the exams across the state. Out of the total students who passed the Kerala SSLC exam in 2020, 41,906 students had got A+ grades which means they had secured between 90 and100 per cent The result was declared on June 30, 2020.

