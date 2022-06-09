Kerala SSLC Result 2022 at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Websites to Check Score

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala will announce the class 10 or SSLC results on June 10. The result declaration timing has not been released yet, however, it is likely that the result will be out by 9 am. The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.

The result will be first declared via a press conference chaired by Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty. After the ceremonial address, the link to check marks will be available at official websites. The print out of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet. Students can check their Kerala SSLC results at

— keralapareeksahabhavan.in

— sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

— results.kite.kerala.gov.in

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

The result will also be available at saphlam app. Students can download the app from Google play store in their smartphones.

Over 4 lakh students take Kerala SSLC board exam every year. Last year when most of the boards did not hold exams, Kerala Board held offline exams. Despite the disruption, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam have cleared it. This was a rise from 2020 when as many as 98.8 per cent of students passed the exam.

A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects in 2021. This is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. It would be worth seeing if Kerala can beat the record of last year.

Those pass the SSLC exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every exam as well as overall. To get an A+ rank, students need to obtain 90+ marks.

