Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Next Week, Check Date and Time Here

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will soon declare the results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams. As per the dates earlier announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office, the result is likely to be released by June 10. While the Kerala board Class 12 exam results will be announced in the same month by June 20.

The Kerala SSLC results 2022 will be uploaded on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, kbpe.org and dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates must keep their admit cards handy before checking the result as it contains their application number which they will need to login to access the result.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Passing Marks

In order to pass the Kerala SSLC 2022 examination, students have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Students have to achieve at least grade D+ or between 30 to 39 per cent to be considered as pass in the class Kerala Board examination.

The weightage of the English, mathematics, and social science paper for class 10 exams was 80 marks. The total weightage for Hindi, chemistry, physics, and biology was 40 marks. Students will be marked out of 640 marks in the class 10 examinations. These include 490 marks for the written exams, 130 marks internal assessments, and 20 marks of IT practical.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala board

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: A new webpage will open with the link of SSLC results 2022

Step 4: Click on it, fill in your credentials

Step 5: Login and you’ll be able to see your result.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

The SSLC exams were held from March 31 to April 29 in offline mode. The DHSE (Department of Higher Secondary Education) or Class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 15. The IT practical exams started on March 10 and concluded on March 19.

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had earlier stopped the evaluation process of the +2 answer sheets. It was resumed later, after the DHSE Kerala board revised the answer key for the chemistry subject and released it again. The Kerala Plus 2 answer key for the chemistry subject was reportedly set by a group of 15 teachers. Several teachers had boycotted the evaluation process, however, they were ready to use the answer key provided by some other group.

