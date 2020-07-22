Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 | The result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Revaluation Exam 2020 has been released today. All those who has applied for the Kerala SSLC revaluation can now check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan previously announced the state board SSLC 2020 result on June 30. Following which, the application window for revaluation was opened from July 2 to 7.

How to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or click on this direct link - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number and date of birth, then click on ‘view result’

Step 3: Your Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Students should immediately contact the authorities concerned if they find any discrepancy in the result.

Around 98 per cent students passed the Kerala SSLC exam 2020, announced in June. More than four lakh students appeared for the Kerala Board Class 10 exams. Pathanmthitta emerged as the best performing district with the passing percentage of 99.71 per cent, while Wayanad was at the bottom spot, where 95.04 per cent students cleared Class 10 exams.

All the students needed to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Kerala SSLC Exam 2020. In case of subjects with practical and theory papers, a student was required to get 35 marks in each section. Those who did not get through Kerala SSLC exam will be allowed to take the supplementary exam, the date for which will be announced soon.

Those who could not appear for Kerala Board Class 10 exams will be provided an opportunity under ‘Save A Year (SAY)’ exam scheme.