Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: All those who has applied for the Kerala SSLC revaluation can now check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced at keralapareekshabhavan.in
(Image: News18.com)

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 | The result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Revaluation Exam 2020 has been released today. All those who has applied for the Kerala SSLC revaluation can now check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan previously announced the state board SSLC 2020 result on June 30. Following which, the application window for revaluation was opened from July 2 to 7.

How to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or click on this direct link - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

  • Step 2: Enter your registration number and date of birth, then click on ‘view result’

  • Step 3: Your Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Students should immediately contact the authorities concerned if they find any discrepancy in the result.

Around 98 per cent students passed the Kerala SSLC exam 2020, announced in June. More than four lakh students appeared for the Kerala Board Class 10 exams. Pathanmthitta emerged as the best performing district with the passing percentage of 99.71 per cent, while Wayanad was at the bottom spot, where 95.04 per cent students cleared Class 10 exams.

All the students needed to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Kerala SSLC Exam 2020. In case of subjects with practical and theory papers, a student was required to get 35 marks in each section. Those who did not get through Kerala SSLC exam will be allowed to take the supplementary exam, the date for which will be announced soon.

Those who could not appear for Kerala Board Class 10 exams will be provided an opportunity under ‘Save A Year (SAY)’ exam scheme.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading