Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Board Releases SSLC Revaluation Results Today at keralapareekshabhavan.in
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC or Class 10 answer sheets can now check and download their results by visiting the board's website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Representative Image
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 | Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020. The result was released on Kerala board's official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC or Class 10 answer sheets can now check and download their results by visiting the board's website.
Kerala 10th Results 2020 were announced on June 30 in which overall 98.82 per cent students had successfully passed the exam. As per the official data released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, a total of 4,17,101 students had sat for the Kerala SSLC board exams this year.
Students who were not satisfied with their Kerala SSLC Results 2020 were allowed to apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had opened the online application window for students from July 2.
Here's how to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 online -
- Step 1: Visit official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in
- Step 2: On homepage, click on 'SSLC March 2020 Revaluation Results Published' link
- Step 3: Enter details like roll number or date of birth
- Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download it and keep it for future reference
