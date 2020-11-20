Kerala TET 2020: Registration Begins, More Details Available at ktet.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan started the registration process for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test examination on Thursday, November 19. Aspirants willing to apply for this position must visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, ktet.kerala.gov.in. This examination will be carried out to fill the posts of teachers in the state.

This is a state-level exam that is conducted for candidates wanting to be a Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School classes teachers in Kerala. Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is organised twice a year.

In order to be eligible to teach in Lower Primary Classes, candidates should be a higher secondary or senior secondary pass out with at least 45 percent. The criteria for Upper Primary Classes is at least a graduation degree and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Trained Teachers’ Certificate or a year of Bachelor in Education (BEd), in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education.

The process of application will commence from November 19 and will close on November 27. The last date for application print out is November 28. The admit cards will be made available on December 19 and the exam will be held on December 28 and December 29. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

In order to apply for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test examination, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the registration link

Step 2: You will be asked to key in mandatory details like name, mobile no., email, etc

Step 3: Upload a scanned photograph in jpeg/jpg format and submit.

Step 4: You will now get a registration number

Step 5: Use this registration number to start filling the form

Step 6: Enter all personal and education details asked and pay the fees online.

Step 7: Hit the submit button and save a copy of the confirmation page and application form.