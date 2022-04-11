Kerala TET 2022 Schedule Released, Exams on May 4, 5

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the date sheet for category I, II, III and IV exams of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. As per the notice available on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in — KTET 2022 will be conducted offline on May 4 and 5 for all category papers in two-shift, morning and afternoon.

On the first day of the exam, the paper for category I will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm followed category II paper from 1:30 to 4 PM. On May 5, which is day 2 of KTET, the examination for category III will be conducted in the morning shift followed by a paper for category IV in the afternoon shift, same as day one.

The registration process for KTET 2022 began earlier this year on February 9. The initial deadline for KTET application was February 16 but was later extended to February 19. KTET is the state eligibility exam conducted for determining the eligibility of teachers of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

The admit cards for KTET 2022 will be released online on April 25. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their login credentials. It must be noted that no candidate will be allowed to appear in KTET 2022 with a printed copy of their admit card in the prescribed format.

KTET 2022: Exam Pattern

KTET 2022 will feature a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. The exam across all papers will be of 2 hours 30 minutes each. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark. There is no negative marking.

KTET 2022: Passing Marks

Candidates applying for KTET for lower primary classes must have passed class 12 or equivalent degrees with a minimum of 45 per cent marks. Applicants for teaching jobs in upper primary classes must hold a graduation degree in any stream whereas candidates willing to take up teaching jobs in high school classes should hold a BEd degree in addition to graduation with a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

