Kerala to Administer COVID-19 Jabs for Students at Schools: Education Minister

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday said schools with over 500 students will turn into COVID-19 vaccination centres from January 19 for the children studying there in the age group of 15 to 18 years. Sivankutty, after a meeting with the higher officials of the General Education Department, said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the vaccination drive in the schools.

He also added 8.14 lakh students in Kerala are eligible for vaccination and more than half of them have already been vaccinated. The inoculation of children between the age of 15-18 began on January 3.

“The education department will arrange the facilities for vaccination. One room for registration and another for vaccination. One room will be arranged for the health workers while there will be a resting room for students after vaccination. There will be a facility to arrange an ambulance in case there is a need for any," Sivanakuty told the media. He said the schools with less than 500 students should urge the children to go to the nearest health centre for vaccination.

Sivanakutty said the consent letter from the parents was compulsory for vaccination and directed the school authorities, staff, PTA officials and the students to strictly adhere to the action plan formulated by the department. He also informed that the Classes 1 to 9 will be online from January 21.

