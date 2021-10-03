Kerala to Reopen Colleges from October 18 for Vaccinated Students

Kerala will be resuming physical classes for college students from October 18, however, only those students who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed on the campus premises, the government said in an official notice.

“Regular classes in Colleges and training institutions for all batches of students, who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, can be started from 18th October, 2021 engaging the teachers/ trainers/ other staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine," reads the official statement.

“The requirement of producing COVID-19 negative certificate for entry to institutions in the state, wherever insisted, shall be done away with and only proof of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine may be insisted for any such purpose," it added.

Meanwhile, schools will resume offline classes from November 1 for students of classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 to 12. The remaining classes will begin on November 15. The teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken both doses of COVID-19 will allwed to the premises. Further, pre-metric hostels and model residential schools are also allwed to start functioning from November 1.

“Schools in Kerala to reopen from Nov 1st, as per the last Covid-19 review meeting. Classes I to VII and X to XII to begin initially. From Nov 15, the rest of the classes too to begin. The Depts. Of Education & Health will hold joint meetings for necessary preparations," General Education Minister V Sivankutty tweeted. (sic)

Two students will be allowed to sit per bench and no mid-day meals will be provided. Students will be given a mid-day meal allowance instead, reported NDTV. Further, online classes will continue along with offline classes.

The Kerala education department had earlier held meetings with student and trade unions to discuss the reopening of schools. The department will also hold a meeting with Deputy Directors of Education and Aided School Managers, Sivankutty said.

